Delhi Chief Minister gets SC relief on 2014 UP poll remark against BJP, Congress

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the trial proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case registered against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against BJP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 general elections.

Kejriwal allegedly said that those who believe in ‘khuda’ (God) won’t be pardoned by him if they vote for BJP. Kejriwal has moved the apex court against an order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court which had last month declined to discharge him in the criminal case pending before a trial court at Sultanpur.

A bench headed by Justice KM Joseph also issued a notice in Kejriwal’s plea but expressed disapproval with regard to his remarks. In the FIR, Kejriwal has been accused of an offence under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which pertains to promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections.

“Don’t bring God in a secular country. God doesn’t need anyone’s protection,” the bench remarked. Senior Advocate AM Singhvi while laying emphasis on the fact that there were no other witnesses contended that the complaint was filed on the basis of a complaint by a police officer.

Sometimes during political campaigning, unintentional things are said”, he said. Singhvi added that there were no allegations of any law or public order problems or communal disharmony happening after the speech. Kejriwal preferred to appeal against HCs January 16, 2023 order.

The HC while dismissing his plea seeking discharge in the FIR filed against him under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct had said that it appeared that Kejriwal was threatening the voters in the name of Khuda knowing that if he uses the term, voters belonging to different religions might get influenced.

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the trial proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a case registered against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against BJP and Congress in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 general elections. Kejriwal allegedly said that those who believe in ‘khuda’ (God) won’t be pardoned by him if they vote for BJP. Kejriwal has moved the apex court against an order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court which had last month declined to discharge him in the criminal case pending before a trial court at Sultanpur. A bench headed by Justice KM Joseph also issued a notice in Kejriwal’s plea but expressed disapproval with regard to his remarks. In the FIR, Kejriwal has been accused of an offence under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which pertains to promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections. “Don’t bring God in a secular country. God doesn’t need anyone’s protection,” the bench remarked. Senior Advocate AM Singhvi while laying emphasis on the fact that there were no other witnesses contended that the complaint was filed on the basis of a complaint by a police officer. Sometimes during political campaigning, unintentional things are said”, he said. Singhvi added that there were no allegations of any law or public order problems or communal disharmony happening after the speech. Kejriwal preferred to appeal against HCs January 16, 2023 order. The HC while dismissing his plea seeking discharge in the FIR filed against him under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct had said that it appeared that Kejriwal was threatening the voters in the name of Khuda knowing that if he uses the term, voters belonging to different religions might get influenced.