Delhi cops held most-wanted Bihar gangster

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested the most wanted gangster of Bihar, who was hiding in the city after committing a series of armed robberies and murders, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Guddu Mahto alias Amardeep Prasad (30), was involved in multiple cases of armed robberies.

Dy. Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Rajiv Ranjan Singh said in the light of recent armed robberies in Delhi- NCR, the Special cell was tasked to identify such criminals. A Special Cell team identified three notorious gangsters and armed robbers of Bihar namely, Dheeraj Kumar Singh alias Tamaatar, Lakhu Singh and Guddu Mahto after the arrest of their three associates last year.

“As per information, they had recently shifted their base and hideouts in Delhi- NCR after committing a series of robberies and murder within a span of just one month after their release on bail in September 2022,” the DCP said.

On February 14, the police received information regarding Mahot’s movement and subsequently laid a trap and nabbed him while he was proceeding towards Karawal Nagar to meet his girlfriend on Valentine's day.

