DMRC-DAMEPL: High Court notice to Centre, Delhi

NEW DELHI: Terming the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as the ‘lifeline’ of the residents of the city, the Delhi High Court on Friday called the Centre and Delhi government to resolve the impasse between the DMRC and Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infra subsidiary Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) in relation to the unpaid dues of Rs 6330.96 crore.

Justice Yashwant Varma impleaded the Centre and Delhi government as parties in the case and sought their submissions in the matter. As per the case, DAMEPL won an arbitral award of Rs 7,200 cr against the DMRC.

The Ambani firm claimed that the total along with interest up to 14 February 2022 stood at Rs.8009.38 crore out of which the DMRC paid only Rs. 1678.42 crore. A balance of Rs. 6330.96 crore is pending as per the petitioner.

The bench while seeking the response of Centre and Delhi Government stakeholders of DMRC said that both stakeholders be placed formally on notice and let them make submissions in regards to how the unpaid arbitral award, passed in favour of Reliance Infrastructure-owned Delhi Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) and against Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), would be paid.

“The newly impleaded respondents shall address submissions in light of what stands recorded hereinabove. The Court hopes and trusts that the shareholders shall bear in mind that the impasse which exists needs to be resolved expeditiously bearing in minding the peremptory directions of the Supreme Court as well as the need to protect and preserve the DMRC which not only represents a project of immense public importance but also constitutes the lifeline for the residents of the NCT,” the order read.

