Jamia University to offer dual degrees, online learning

Published: 18th February 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia

The Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Provisions to pursue dual degrees, online learning, and four-year undergraduate programmes are among the new introductions proposed by Jamia Millia Islamia for the next academic session in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

The introductions were discussed in the Jamia Millia Islamia’s Academic Council meeting last week. The council deliberated on a slew of matters including the extension of the adoption of the Common University Entrance Test in its undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said that the varsity was in the process of adopting several aspects of the NEP. “We have tried to adopt all aspects of the National Education Policy,” said Akhtar.

