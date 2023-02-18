Home Cities Delhi

Parking row: Three open fire at father, son in Bhajanpura

“An altercation with his neighbour, Arif, who is a tenant in the same locality took place over the issue of car parking.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A man and his son were shot at by three people over a parking dispute in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area following which one of the accused was arrested while the remaining two were still at large, an official said on Friday.

According to the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of February 16- 17 when the victims, residents of Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura were coming back from a wedding. “An altercation with his neighbour, Arif, who is a tenant in the same locality took place over the issue of car parking.

The matter was resolved initially but later Arif called two of his associates and confronted the victims and fired gunshots,” the official said. The police received a PCR call after which they immediately reached the spot and took control of the situation and the injured victims were shifted to Max hospital. “One of the associates who had fired was nabbed immediately and due to his injuries as a result of a scuffle between both the parties he was also shifted to GTB Hospital,” the official said.

Accordingly, based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Bhajanpura police station.

