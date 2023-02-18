Twitter withdraws blue tick for Satyendar Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The micro-blogging platform Twitter on Friday withdrew the blue tick (verified) of AAP leader and jailed minister Satyendar Jain’s account. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case registered.

Taking a dig at this, Delhi-BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Now even Twitter has taken back recognition of Satyendra Jain. At least now drop him from the ministerial post”.

He added that there are over a thousand ministers in various state governments and 6 in Delhi but Twitter has withdrawn the verification of only Jain. Apparently, it is clear that Twitter believes that the antecedents of Jain are not clean enough to deserve its blue tick verification.

However, Twitter has not stated the reason behind this. According to some AAP leaders, Twitter might have done this as his account is inactive for a long time. The minister has more than 2 lakh followers on Twitter with a total of 118 users following him. The Minister had not tweeted anything in the last nine months.

