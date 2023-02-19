Drones, AI to combat dengue amid G-20 meetings: MCD

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Drones and Artificial Intelligence-based platforms will be used as part of a comprehensive plan to combat dengue this year, with focus on monument sites, hotels and markets in the national capital, which will host the G20 summit in September, said officials.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will use high-tech gadgets to keep a check on the breeding sites this monsoon season. Larvivorous fish will be released in water bodies to prevent mosquito larva breeding through biological control method.

The civic body said that it has envisioned a comprehensive and pro-active plan to prevent dengue this year with special focus on G-20 meeting venues, hotels, shopping malls, famous markets and other places of gathering of delegates.

“In this comprehensive plan one of the Artificial Intelligence platforms i.e. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Drone) based vector surveillance and concurrent anti-larval spray activity will start in the major drains to prevent the breeding of mosquito larva,” officials said.

“Fogging will be carried out as per the guidelines whenever required keeping the NGT orders in an eco-friendly manner. Department will ensure use of insecticide in rotation so as to avoid resistance in mosquitoes and larvae,” it added.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that civic body’s action plan to combat dengue is made keeping the entire city in mind and focus will be G-20 summit areas.

