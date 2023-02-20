Budget wishlist: Delhi market bodies demand pink toilets, parking

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday held a stakeholder meeting with the representatives of various market associations. The aim was to include the suggestions of the stakeholders in the budget-making process so that it can be shaped as per their requirements.

In the meeting, representatives of market associations demanded special packages from the government for their markets in the budget. Parking, pink toilets, and cleanliness of markets and proper roads were their main demands.

Representatives of more than 15 market associations such as textile, paper, automobile, furniture, timber, food grains, medicines, bakery, dry fruits, among other sectors participated in the meeting.Sisodia, who also holds the finance office said that it is his priority to make the budget keeping in mind the needs of the stakeholders.

“To ensure the same, various stakeholder meetings are organised ahead of the Budget session. During the preparation of the budget, the government tries to understand their expectations every year and then tries to include their demands in the budget,” he said.

The minister added, “This is done so that markets can flourish and create more avenues of business for them. This year too, the government is conducting various meetings with the market associations and understanding their expectations so that provisions can be made in the budget regarding the same.”

Sisodia added that Delhi markets are the backbone of the capital’s economy, and working to increase opportunities for them is our priority.

