Home Cities Delhi

Budget wishlist: Delhi market bodies demand pink toilets, parking

Sisodia, who also holds the finance office said that it is his priority to make the budget keeping in mind the needs of the stakeholders.

Published: 20th February 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi markets are the backbone of the capital’s economy | Express

Delhi markets are the backbone of the capital’s economy | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday held a stakeholder meeting with the representatives of various market associations. The aim was to include the suggestions of the stakeholders in the budget-making process so that it can be shaped as per their requirements.

In the meeting, representatives of market associations demanded special packages from the government for their markets in the budget. Parking, pink toilets, and cleanliness of markets and proper roads were their main demands.

Representatives of more than 15 market associations such as textile, paper, automobile, furniture, timber, food grains, medicines, bakery, dry fruits, among other sectors participated in the meeting.Sisodia, who also holds the finance office said that it is his priority to make the budget keeping in mind the needs of the stakeholders.

“To ensure the same, various stakeholder meetings are organised ahead of the Budget session. During the preparation of the budget, the government tries to understand their expectations every year and then tries to include their demands in the budget,” he said.

The minister added, “This is done so that markets can flourish and create more avenues of business for them. This year too, the government is conducting various meetings with the market associations and understanding their expectations so that provisions can be made in the budget regarding the same.”

Sisodia added that Delhi markets are the backbone of the capital’s economy, and working to increase opportunities for them is our priority.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Budget pink toilets Roads Parking
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp