CBI says okay after Sisodia seeks time to appear before it

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Sunday accepted Manish Sisodia’s request for more time to appear before it for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case. The CBI said that it would issue fresh notice to the Deputy Chief Minister.Sisodia had sought more time to appear before the investigating agency, saying that he is in the middle of finalising Delhi budget and the draft is at a very crucial stage.

“Received notice from CBI yesterday (Saturday), they had called for enquiry. Being the Finance Minister of Delhi, I am working day and night to finalise the budget which has to be completed by the end of February. After that I am ready for questioning. Have always cooperated in the investigation, will continue to do so,” Sisodia said on Sunday morning.

He added: “All the plans of BJP failed due to the decision of the Supreme Court on Friday. On Saturday, CBI summoned me for questioning at the time when I am finalising the budget. They have to stop works of Delhi. If they want to take revenge, then take it from me, why are they taking revenge from people of Delhi?”

He said that if he gets arrested, people of Delhi and government employees would suffer as he is the finance minister.The CBI had on Saturday summoned Sisodia for the second time in connection with its investigations into the excise policy, which was allegedly tweaked to benefit select liquor traders causing huge loss to the state exchequer. He was summoned on October 17, 2022, and questioned for nine hours. CBI sleuths had also visited Sisodia’s office at the Delhi Secretariat on January 14 this year.

The second CBI summon comes after the arrest of Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla for his alleged role in the the excise policy.AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “... Narendra Modi’s CBI-SEBI-IT-ED does not take action on Adani but raids on Manish Sisodia daily.”

‘Middle of finalising budget’

Sisodia said he sought more time to appear before CBI as he is in the middle of finalising budget and the draft is at a crucial stage. He added that if he gets arrested, the people of Delhi will suffer as he also holds the finance portfolio.

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Sunday accepted Manish Sisodia’s request for more time to appear before it for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case. The CBI said that it would issue fresh notice to the Deputy Chief Minister.Sisodia had sought more time to appear before the investigating agency, saying that he is in the middle of finalising Delhi budget and the draft is at a very crucial stage. “Received notice from CBI yesterday (Saturday), they had called for enquiry. Being the Finance Minister of Delhi, I am working day and night to finalise the budget which has to be completed by the end of February. After that I am ready for questioning. Have always cooperated in the investigation, will continue to do so,” Sisodia said on Sunday morning. He added: “All the plans of BJP failed due to the decision of the Supreme Court on Friday. On Saturday, CBI summoned me for questioning at the time when I am finalising the budget. They have to stop works of Delhi. If they want to take revenge, then take it from me, why are they taking revenge from people of Delhi?” He said that if he gets arrested, people of Delhi and government employees would suffer as he is the finance minister.The CBI had on Saturday summoned Sisodia for the second time in connection with its investigations into the excise policy, which was allegedly tweaked to benefit select liquor traders causing huge loss to the state exchequer. He was summoned on October 17, 2022, and questioned for nine hours. CBI sleuths had also visited Sisodia’s office at the Delhi Secretariat on January 14 this year. The second CBI summon comes after the arrest of Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla for his alleged role in the the excise policy.AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “... Narendra Modi’s CBI-SEBI-IT-ED does not take action on Adani but raids on Manish Sisodia daily.” ‘Middle of finalising budget’ Sisodia said he sought more time to appear before CBI as he is in the middle of finalising budget and the draft is at a crucial stage. He added that if he gets arrested, the people of Delhi will suffer as he also holds the finance portfolio.