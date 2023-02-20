Five arrested for cow slaughter in Gulabi Bagh

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police in separate operations arrested five people who were allegedly involved in several cases of cow slaughter in the national capital.The accused, identified as Aftab Ahmad alias Lukman (22), Arkam (23), Saleem (30), Maruf (22) and Vikki alias Azim (24), had allegedly killed a cow and chopped it in seven pieces in a bid to sell its meat in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said information regarding cow slaughtering near a vacant plot, Roshnara underpass, Gulabi Bagh was received at Gulabi Bagh Police Station on February 7. “Immediately, the staff rushed to the site and removed the body parts of the cattle in a dignified manner and the same was sent to Government Veterinary Hospital, Tis Hazari for post-mortem examination,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under Sections 4 and 12 of the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, Section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.During investigation, the police examined CCTV footage and with the help of technical surveillance identified Aftab, who was also the owner of the car that was used in the crime.

On interrogation, Aftab revealed that he along with his co-associates carried out cow slaughtering for selling its meat. “Aftab was driving the car and the co-accused caught a cow on their way and took it to an open area near Gulabi bagh underpass, then slaughtered the cow in 7 pieces,” the senior official said.

Meanwhile, the outer north district police were also investigating the case as the same people on February 12 again committed the crime. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) RK Singh said a special team was formed to identify the culprits for which they examined over 200 CCTV footage.

Two days ago, the police got a tip-off about the accused after which they laid a trap and apprehended Arkam, Saleem, Maruf and Vikki alias Azim.The accused disclosed their involvement in the crime and the cops seized 4 knives that were used for the act.

NEW DELHI: The police in separate operations arrested five people who were allegedly involved in several cases of cow slaughter in the national capital.The accused, identified as Aftab Ahmad alias Lukman (22), Arkam (23), Saleem (30), Maruf (22) and Vikki alias Azim (24), had allegedly killed a cow and chopped it in seven pieces in a bid to sell its meat in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area. Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said information regarding cow slaughtering near a vacant plot, Roshnara underpass, Gulabi Bagh was received at Gulabi Bagh Police Station on February 7. “Immediately, the staff rushed to the site and removed the body parts of the cattle in a dignified manner and the same was sent to Government Veterinary Hospital, Tis Hazari for post-mortem examination,” the DCP said. Accordingly, the police registered a case under Sections 4 and 12 of the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, Section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the IPC and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.During investigation, the police examined CCTV footage and with the help of technical surveillance identified Aftab, who was also the owner of the car that was used in the crime. On interrogation, Aftab revealed that he along with his co-associates carried out cow slaughtering for selling its meat. “Aftab was driving the car and the co-accused caught a cow on their way and took it to an open area near Gulabi bagh underpass, then slaughtered the cow in 7 pieces,” the senior official said. Meanwhile, the outer north district police were also investigating the case as the same people on February 12 again committed the crime. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) RK Singh said a special team was formed to identify the culprits for which they examined over 200 CCTV footage. Two days ago, the police got a tip-off about the accused after which they laid a trap and apprehended Arkam, Saleem, Maruf and Vikki alias Azim.The accused disclosed their involvement in the crime and the cops seized 4 knives that were used for the act.