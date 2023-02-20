Home Cities Delhi

Miscreants throw stones at AIMIM chief Owaisi's Delhi residence

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said he has submitted a complaint to Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

Published: 20th February 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 04:26 PM

The residence of AIMIM chief & MP Asaduddin Owaisi, at Ashoka road, was attacked by some unidentified persons. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants, and said this was the fourth such incident since 2014.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader, who was on a visit to Rajasthan, said he has submitted a complaint to Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

"My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately," he said in a series of tweets.

"It's concerning that this has happened in a so-called 'high security' zone. I've submitted a complaint to the cops & they've reached my residence," Owaisi added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said a complaint has been received and investigation taken up accordingly.

