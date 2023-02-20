Miscreants throw stones at AIMIM chief Owaisi's Delhi residence, probe on

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked the official residence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the national capital at a time when the latter was not present in the city.

In the alleged act of vandalism around 5.30 pm on February 19, some windows of the house, located in the high-security zone of Delhi, were shattered after the miscreants pelted stones at them. Informing about the incident through social media, the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad said it was the fourth such incident since 2014.

“My Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately,” Owaisi said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said that they have received a complaint regarding the incident from the parliamentarian. “A complaint in the matter has been received and an investigation was taken up accordingly. Legal action will be initiated,” the senior official told TNIE. It was officially learnt that a Delhi Police team led by an additional DCP of the New Delhi district visited the AIMIM president’s residence and surveyed the scene of the crime.

A crime team of the Delhi Police was also called on the spot to lift any exhibits from the spot. The police found several stones and shattered glasses lying inside the residence of the Hyderabad MP. Owaisi, who was on a two-day visit to Rajasthan, termed the incident as ‘concerning’ as it happened in the high-security zone of the national capital.

