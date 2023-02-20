Servants turn burglars, break into owner’s house in Delhi's Bharat Vihar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A domestic help and a maid were arrested for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery from the house of their employer in southwest Delhi’s Bharat Vihar area, police said on Sunday.The accused have been identified as Anita (32), a resident of Shooken Vatika, Old Palam Road, and Jitender, a resident of Palam.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Tuesday where the complainant said that jewellery and cash were stolen from his house in Sulahkul Vihar, Old Palam Road, Bharat Vihar.Accordingly, the police registered a case of burglary and began probing the matter.

During investigation, the police examined CCTV footage of the area and identified two suspects who were involved in the crime. “Both were apprehended,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

Jitender ensured smooth access to Anita through the electronic access till fourth floor while Anita procured the original key of the house and waited for the owners to leave, police said.Later, they committed the theft and kept on working at the same place to avoid any suspicion. They threw the stolen articles from the fourth floor in the adjoining park and left the society empty-handed.

Both of the accused went to the park in the evening and picked up the stolen articles and hid it somewhere else. The stolen diamond, gold, silver jewellery and cash were recovered from the spot, police added.

