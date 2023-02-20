Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia trying to evade CBI probe into liquor scam: BJP

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that if the minister has done nothing, he should not be afraid to appear before the CBI.

Published: 20th February 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacting with the media at his residence. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP on Sunday said that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been saying that he was prepared for an inquiry into the Delhi Excise policy scam case and but as soon as the CBI called him for the same, he is giving excuses to evade the investigation.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that Sisodia said that CBI had nothing against him and he was being harassed for doing good work in field of education. However, instead of going before the CBI, he called the media to tell that he wrote to the investigative agency saying he was preparing Delhi Budget and needed time to appear before them.“It is surprising that yesterday Sisodia was confident that there is no evidence or case against him with CBI and offered cooperation but on Sunday he sounded evasive from the inquiry,” he said.

He added, “Now, the matter is between CBI and Sisodia and it is up to the investigation agency to give him time or not. But I have a question to ask that every supect called by an investigation agency has some or the other work and if they all start seeking time at their convenience, then how would the inquiries take place.”

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that if the minister has done nothing, he should not be afraid to appear before the CBI. He said, “Why is Sisodia afraid of CBI’s investigation into the liquor scam? If he has not done anything wrong, then why so much fear?”  

The CBI on Sunday deferred the questioning of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case after he sought time from the probe agency citing the city government’s ongoing budget exercise.Sisodia on Sunday said the BJP was using the probe agency to take “revenge” from him and expressed apprehension that he would be arrested.

