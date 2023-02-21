Home Cities Delhi

‘90% parents of government school students in Delhi optimistic about children's future’

The University further finds that 90.51 per cent of parents agreed that Delhi government schools are doing a good job and 90.71 per cent agreed that teachers in schools care for the students.

Published: 21st February 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an interactive session with students

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an interactive session with students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a study on the government’s parental engagement initiatives in Delhi government schools, the United Kingdom-based University of Glasgow finds that more than 90 per cent of parents stated that they are optimistic about the future of their children studying in Delhi government schools.

The University further finds that 90.51 per cent of parents agreed that Delhi government schools are doing a good job and 90.71 per cent agreed that teachers in schools care for the students. The University of Glasgow shared the following findings with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a meeting held on Monday.

This study by Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow focuses on the impact of the Delhi government’s various parental engagement initiatives in schools measured in the context of the ‘Parents Satisfaction Index’. It has been conducted by the University of Glasgow in collaboration with the researchers at Tilburg University and Kings College London.

The sample size for the study was 2,886 parents. The study also highlighted that nearly 90 per cent of parents agree that head teachers at Delhi government schools take their responsibilities very seriously. Nearly, 80 per cent of parents are satisfied with the quality of teachers and school management. While 87 per cent of parents stated that teacher performance in Delhi government schools is exceptional.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government schools University of Glasgow
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp