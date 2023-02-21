‘90% parents of government school students in Delhi optimistic about children's future’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a study on the government’s parental engagement initiatives in Delhi government schools, the United Kingdom-based University of Glasgow finds that more than 90 per cent of parents stated that they are optimistic about the future of their children studying in Delhi government schools.

The University further finds that 90.51 per cent of parents agreed that Delhi government schools are doing a good job and 90.71 per cent agreed that teachers in schools care for the students. The University of Glasgow shared the following findings with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a meeting held on Monday.

This study by Adam Smith Business School, University of Glasgow focuses on the impact of the Delhi government’s various parental engagement initiatives in schools measured in the context of the ‘Parents Satisfaction Index’. It has been conducted by the University of Glasgow in collaboration with the researchers at Tilburg University and Kings College London.

The sample size for the study was 2,886 parents. The study also highlighted that nearly 90 per cent of parents agree that head teachers at Delhi government schools take their responsibilities very seriously. Nearly, 80 per cent of parents are satisfied with the quality of teachers and school management. While 87 per cent of parents stated that teacher performance in Delhi government schools is exceptional.

