Delhi fridge murder: Plan was to push Nikki out of moving car, reveals Sahil Gehlot

NEW DELHI: In yet another disclosure in the Nikki Yadav case, the accused, Sahil Gahlot has now reportedly revealed that he planned to kill his ‘first wife’ by pushing her out of a moving car, however, he changed his plan and instead strangled her to death with a mobile phone data cable.

“He confessed during the investigation that his initial plan was to push Nikki out of his car to make the crime look like a road accident,” said sources. Nikki (24) was allegedly murdered by her husband Sahil Gahlot after which he stashed her body in a refrigerator of an eatery, 45km away from the place he killed her and 8 hours later, he married another woman.

Earlier it was believed that Nikki and Sahil were both live-in partners but it was later revealed that the couple tied the knot at an Arya Samaj temple in nearby Greater Noida in October 2020 and the victim was asking the accused to get a social sanction for the marriage, the IO said, adding that the identity of the priest who solemnised the marriage has been ascertained and “verified”.

The police also found the role of the accused’s family in the case and arrested five people, including the prime accused Sahil Gahlot’s father Virender Singh. On Monday, Sahil was taken to the same temple to corroborate his statements.

Meanwhile, in another sensational revelation in the case, the police found that Sahil’s father was reportedly involved in a murder case lodged 25 years ago. While looking at the past criminal records, it was found that Virender Singh was arrested for allegedly beating up a man who succumbed to his injuries following a land dispute in 1997.“Virender was convicted by the Sessions Court in 2001 but later, he appealed in the Delhi High Court and was acquitted,” the source said. Meanwhile, a local Court extended the police custody of the accused, Gahlot, by two more days and the other five co-accused were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Court extends Sahil’s police custody by 2 days, others sent to 14-day remand

A Delhi Court on Monday extended the police custody of Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his first wife Nikki Yadav, and stashing her body into a refrigerator in a dhaba owned by his family in the national capital by two days. The other five co-accused -- Gehlot’s father Virender Singh, cousins Naveen and Ashish and friends Lokesh and Amar -- were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The development came after the investigation officer had sought a three-day extension of Gehlot’s custodial interrogation before the link court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samiksha Gupta. Last Tuesday, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal remanded Gehlot (24) in five days’ of police custody. The five others were sent to police custody after being produced before a duty magistrate last Friday. The other co-accused were arrested after their roles in the killing of Yadav were ascertained, according to the police.

