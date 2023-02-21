Delhi woman dies after partner sets her on fire

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

DELHI: In yet another shocking case of inhumane killing, a 28-year-old woman died after battling for her life for 10 days at AIIMS hospital as she was allegedly set on fire by her live-in partner in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased woman, identified as Monika (name changed), had left her husband six years back and was residing with her live-in partner named Mohit, who is now the prime suspect in the barbaric act and has been detained by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said a piece of information was received on February 11 regarding the admission of a lady to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital due to burn injuries after which the police immediately reached the hospital and found the woman was unfit for the statement.

As the condition of the victim woman was critical, she was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and then further referred to AIIMS Trauma center for treatment.

"During the course of the inquiry, it came to know that she has two children, one 8-year-old son from her previous marriage and a 4-year-old daughter from her present relationship," the DCP said.

He said that the Investigative Officer of the case regularly visited the hospital to get the statement of the victim woman but due to her critical condition, the medics declared her unfit for statement.

"On Monday, we received information from the AIIMS Trauma center that she died during treatment after which her post-mortem was also conducted," the official said.

Accordingly, based on a complaint from her family members, the police registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

In the complaint, the family members stated that on the night of the incident, i.e. February 10, the victim woman had a fight with her live-in partner Mohit as she had found him taking drugs at his friend's place.

The accused Mohit, during the quarrel, poured Tarpin oil over her and set her on fire. "We have detained the accused Mohit and further investigation is in progress," the official said.

