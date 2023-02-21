Home Cities Delhi

Ex-secretary of commerce appointed as new Niti Aayog CEO

Subrahmanyam is former IAS  officer (1987 batch) of Chhattisgarh cadre, who was appointed as the commerce secretary in 2021. He retired from service on September 30 in 2022.

Published: 21st February 2023

Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam

Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Appointments Committee of Cabinet on Monday appointed former commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog replacing Parameswaran lyer, who has been appointed as the Executive Director of World Bank. 

Subrahmanyam is former IAS  officer (1987 batch) of Chhattisgarh cadre, who was appointed as the commerce secretary in 2021. He retired from service on September 30 in 2022. His appointment has been approved for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post.

Iyer will be replacing Rajesh Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who has been repatriated to his cadre state Haryana, the order said. Iyer was on June 24, 2022, appointed as Niti Aayog CEO for a period of two years.

In another order, Rajesh Rai has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited, a public sector undertaking, for a period of five years. Rai is at present General Manager, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited. 

