L-G trying to act against House panels, says AAP

NEW DELHI: AAP on Monday alleged that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is trying to “act” against Vidhan Sabha committees, instead of taking action against the officers who were involved in stalling government projects in the national capital.

The party said that the L-G has written to the chief secretary and the assembly seeking details on their functioning. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the Delhi Vidhan Sabha’s Petition Committee had recommended action against officials on three different issues.

“The L-G feels that they are interfering in the work of government officials. This makes it clear that whatever the officials do to interfere in the functioning of the government is done at the behest of the L-G,” he said.

The first report was concerned about the sudden removal of OPD Counter staff from government hospitals in Delhi. It was discovered that two senior IAS officers manipulated files, causing discontinuation at OPD Counters. “The committee had recommended to the LG to take action against Health Secretary Amit Singla and Principal Secretary, Finance, AC Verma but nothing was done,” Bhardwaj said.

Second issue was that the Health department failed to provide remuneration to doctors and medical staff in the Mohalla Clinics of Delhi, despite having funds. The diagnostic tests were also stopped arbitrarily at the clinics.

The third issue was on providing pension to senior citizens of Delhi. Despite adequate funds, the pension of senior citizens was blocked at the level of the officers around the time of Diwali. The Petitions Committee had recommended action against Social Welfare Director Pooja Joshi but again no action was taken against him.

