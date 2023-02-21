MCD-run Bara Hindu Rao doctors threaten to shut some services amid stalemate 

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With no resolution to their grievances, the resident doctors of MCD-run Bara Hindu Rao have announced that they will abstain from all elective services if their issues are not addressed by February 27.

The doctors, who suspended their strike two weeks ago, gave a deadline of February 16 for the resolution of issues including pending wages, clean drinking water and sanitized toilets, among others. They have been on a pen-down strike for the last few days as a symbolic protest.

“Our salaries were disbursed till December 15 and we were promised that attention will be given to our demands. However, no concrete action has been taken so far. Meanwhile, our pending dues have also accumulated for two months. We have intimated to the authorities that we will not provide our services to routine and elective procedures from February 27 if the stalemate continues,” said Dr Sidhharth Tara, President, of the Resident Doctors Association of the hospital.

“We want a permanent solution to the irregular and delayed salary disbursal and working conditions that are plaguing welfare of resident doctors and patient care,” he added. The doctors have also demanded an end of 44 days contract culture and creation of more regular positions for junior doctors in the hospital.

Earlier this month, a long delay in salary disbursal, which has been a legacy issue of civic-run hospitals, forced the resident doctors from select health centres to announce a pen-down strike including Hindu Rao, Kasturba Gandhi, Rajan Babu TB Hospital and others.

NEW DELHI: With no resolution to their grievances, the resident doctors of MCD-run Bara Hindu Rao have announced that they will abstain from all elective services if their issues are not addressed by February 27. The doctors, who suspended their strike two weeks ago, gave a deadline of February 16 for the resolution of issues including pending wages, clean drinking water and sanitized toilets, among others. They have been on a pen-down strike for the last few days as a symbolic protest. “Our salaries were disbursed till December 15 and we were promised that attention will be given to our demands. However, no concrete action has been taken so far. Meanwhile, our pending dues have also accumulated for two months. We have intimated to the authorities that we will not provide our services to routine and elective procedures from February 27 if the stalemate continues,” said Dr Sidhharth Tara, President, of the Resident Doctors Association of the hospital. “We want a permanent solution to the irregular and delayed salary disbursal and working conditions that are plaguing welfare of resident doctors and patient care,” he added. The doctors have also demanded an end of 44 days contract culture and creation of more regular positions for junior doctors in the hospital. Earlier this month, a long delay in salary disbursal, which has been a legacy issue of civic-run hospitals, forced the resident doctors from select health centres to announce a pen-down strike including Hindu Rao, Kasturba Gandhi, Rajan Babu TB Hospital and others.