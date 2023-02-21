Sisodia told to appear before CBI on Feb 26

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the CBI accepted Manish Sisodia’s request to defer his questioning in connection with the liquor policy case, the central agency on Monday issued a fresh summon to the Aam Aadmi Party leader. The CBI asked Sisodia to appear before it for another round of questioning on February 26.

“I have been called for questioning on February 26 and will appear before the probe agency,” Sisodia told at a press conference. On Saturday, the CBI had summoned Sisodia for the second time in connection with its investigations into the Delhi excise policy, which was allegedly tweaked to benefit select liquor traders that resulted in huge losses to the state exchequer.

The deputy chief minister, however, sought time to appear before the investigating agency, saying that he is finalising the Delhi budget. Following his request, the CBI on Sunday agreed to give him more time.

