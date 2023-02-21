Tytler’s election as AICC delegate shows Congress’s dislike for Sikhs: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP on Monday lashed out at Congress after the appointment of Jagdish Tytler as a Plenary Member of the Congress party’s AICC, saying the move shows there is a ‘pathological dislike for Sikhs’ in the grand old party’s DNA.

AAP called for Tytler’s expulsion from Congress, citing his involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh genocide. AAP MLA Jarnail Singh accused Congress of promoting the perpetrators of the 1984 genocide. He criticised the party for living up to the justification of the Sikh massacre given by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that while he claimed to spread the message of peace, he was giving a platform to someone like Tytler who was involved in the riots. Congress’ actions have sparked outrage among the Sikh community, who has long demanded justice for the victims of the 1984 genocide.

Singh said, “Even though it was the Prime Minister’s responsibility to apprehend the convict, and punish them so that no one else could conduct such a horrific deed in the future, Rajiv Gandhi justified the atrocity and used the phrase.”

He conveyed the outrage of all families of victims, the entire Sikh community, and all those who value justice throughout the world at the despicable decision by Congress to include Jagdish Tytler, who is accused to have played a key role in organising the murders of Sikhs during the genocide, in the AICC.

The name of Tytler, once a formidable leader of the Congress in Delhi, had figured in a report of the Nanavati Commission which probed into the anti-Sikh riots.

