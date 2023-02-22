Home Cities Delhi

AAP forcing MCD officers to harass traders, claims BJP

The Delhi BJP on Tuesday alleged that after getting the majority in the MCD, the newly elected AAP councillors are pressurizing the zonal officers to harass traders. 

Published: 22nd February 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD office.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that the ruling party councillors have won most of the major business market wards in the last MCD elections. 

They now they want business organizations to come to their doorstep so under their pressure the officers of all the 12 zonal offices have given thousands of notices to the traders for the maintenance of shops. 

Comments

