Delhi fridge murder: Nikki’s family demands trial in fast-track court

NEW DELHI: The family members of Nikki Yadav, who was allegedly murdered by her husband Sahil Gahlot, are planning to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the accused may be tried in a fast-track Court.

“We along with 36 other communities will jointly write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demand the case be moved to fast track Court,” Virendra Yadav, district president of Yadav Mahasabha told The New Indian Express.

Virendra said that they will, in a day or two, hold a meeting with the members of the Yadav community and decide further course of action. “We are also planning a candle march to pay our respects to the deceased Nikki,” he said.

Further, he added that there is extreme anger among the villagers and community members over the brutal murder of Nikki Yadav. “She should be given justice and the only way to give justice is if the case is heard in a fast-track Court and the culprit gets capital punishment,” said Virendra.

Earlier it was believed that Nikki and Sahil were both live-in partners but the continuous interrogation revealed that the couple had actually tied the knot at an Arya Samaj temple in nearby Greater Noida in October 2020.

The 24-year-old Nikki Yadav was allegedly strangled to death by her husband Sahil Gahlot after which he stashed her body in a refrigerator of an eatery, 45 km away from the place he had killed the woman. Just 8 hours later, showing extreme insensitivity, the accused married another woman on the same day.

The police also found the role of the accused’s family in the murder of the 24-year-old woman and arrested five people, including the accused Sahil’s father Virender Singh.

‘It was pre-planned murder’

Nikki’s family members say that they are completely satisfied with the ongoing investigation being done by the Delhi Police, but maintain that the murder of their daughter was not done in a fit of rage but was a pre-planned conspiracy.

“As we see the circumstances of the murder, from no possible way it was the result of sudden outrage. They had planned it and Sahil went to Uttam Nagar's flat with the intention to kill her. Everybody who is involved in the murder should be given a death punishment,” Nikki’s uncle said. Nikki’s uncle is a Kargil war veteran and had even lost his hand and a part of his arm during the war.

