Home Cities Delhi

Delhi fridge murder: Nikki’s family demands trial in fast-track court

Virendra said that they will, in a day or two, hold a meeting with the members of the Yadav community and decide further course of action.

Published: 22nd February 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sahil Gahlot and Nikki Yadav

Sahil Gahlot and Nikki Yadav.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The family members of Nikki Yadav, who was allegedly murdered by her husband Sahil Gahlot, are planning to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the accused may be tried in a fast-track Court.

“We along with 36 other communities will jointly write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demand the case be moved to fast track Court,” Virendra Yadav, district president of Yadav Mahasabha told The New Indian Express.

Virendra said that they will, in a day or two, hold a meeting with the members of the Yadav community and decide further course of action. “We are also planning a candle march to pay our respects to the deceased Nikki,” he said.

Further, he added that there is extreme anger among the villagers and community members over the brutal murder of Nikki Yadav.  “She should be given justice and the only way to give justice is if the case is heard in a fast-track Court and the culprit gets capital punishment,” said Virendra.

Earlier it was believed that Nikki and Sahil were both live-in partners but the continuous interrogation revealed that the couple had actually tied the knot at an Arya Samaj temple in nearby Greater Noida in October 2020.

The 24-year-old Nikki Yadav was allegedly strangled to death by her husband Sahil Gahlot after which he stashed her body in a refrigerator of an eatery, 45 km away from the place he had killed the woman. Just 8 hours later, showing extreme insensitivity, the accused married another woman on the same day.

The police also found the role of the accused’s family in the murder of the 24-year-old woman and arrested five people, including the accused Sahil’s father Virender Singh.

‘It was pre-planned murder’

Nikki’s family members say that they are completely satisfied with the ongoing investigation being done by the Delhi Police, but maintain that the murder of their daughter was not done in a fit of rage but was a pre-planned conspiracy.

“As we see the circumstances of the murder, from no possible way it was the result of sudden outrage. They had planned it and Sahil went to Uttam Nagar's flat with the intention to kill her. Everybody who is involved in the murder should be given a death punishment,” Nikki’s uncle said. Nikki’s uncle is a Kargil war veteran and had even lost his hand and a part of his arm during the war.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Fridge Murder Nikki Yadav Sahil Gahlot Delhi Murder Delhi Crime
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp