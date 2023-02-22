Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government to plant 52 lakh saplings in 2023

“At large, the mega plantation drive is a significant initiative to make the city greener, cleaner, and healthier for the residents.

Published: 22nd February 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

The government has decided to involve the state in this plantation drive and is calling upon residents to participate.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Government on Tuesday said that it would plant and distribute 52 lakh saplings this year through a mega plantation drive from February 26. The government has decided to involve the state in this plantation drive and is calling upon residents to participate.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “We want to make Delhi green. We request all residents of Delhi to come forward and actively participate in the drive, so that together we can make our city more beautiful and healthy.” 

“At large, the mega plantation drive is a significant initiative to make the city greener, cleaner, and healthier for the residents. It will help in reducing pollution levels and create a more sustainable environment for the future,” he added.  Rai also chaired a meeting over the government’s plantation drives and directed the formation of an expert committee to oversee third-party audits. 

 Rai stated that plantation will include 20 lakh big trees, 25 lakh shrubs, and seven lakh saplings to be distributed to the people of Delhi. Last year, the government had set a target of planting 42 lakh saplings, but overachieved the target by planting 47 lakh saplings. 

This year, the forest department has been assigned the target of planting the maximum number of trees - 18 lakh saplings - while other agencies will also contribute towards the initiative with NDMC planting five lakh, Education Department 4.5 lakh, MCD four lakh and DDA nine lakh.

