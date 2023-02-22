Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on mandatory reporting of POCSO offences

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Centre on a plea challenging various provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act which requires mandatory reporting of sexual offences related to minor children.

Issuing notice in the matter, a division bench presided over by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Centre to file its reply within six weeks and posted the matter to July. The high court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) moved by advocate Harsh Vibhore Singhal against Sections 19, 21 and 22 of the POCSO Act. Section 19 provides a mandatory report of child sexual offences to the Special Juvenile Police Unit or the local police.

Section 21 makes the failure to report an offence under the POCSO Act punishable with imprisonment of up to six months or if the person is in charge of an institution or company, imprisonment can extend up to one year. Section 22 acts as a safety valve for false reporting if the same has been done in good faith.

The plea contended that these provisions are bad in law as they deprive a sexual assault survivor and other minors involved in consensual sex of the right to give informed consent for such reporting, praying for the court to declare the provisions under challenge as unconstitutional.

The petitioner further said, these provisions take away the agency over their bodies, infringe upon the fundamental right to life and liberty, violate their right to privacy and focus avoidable attention on consensual sexual acts.

“...the law is well settled that neither law nor police nor any court can force a sexual assault survivor to report an offence by filing an FIR and no police or court can force any minor in consensual sex to report her sexual activity. Thus, the Impugned Sections requiring mandatory reporting are untenable, arbitrary and unconstitutional and deserve to be set aside,” the petition argued.

