Home Cities Delhi

More than 70 per cent of JNU teachers waiting for promotion for six years

The association also highlighted the issue of past service counting (PSC) stating that the new UGC guidelines had increased the trouble for teachers.

Published: 22nd February 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Photo| JNU Facebook)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Highlighting the delay in promotion and past service counting of teachers at Jawaharlal Nehru University, the teacher’s association on Tuesday shared the detailed statistics and the outcomes
of this delay. Speaking about the stringent guidelines of the University on promotions and past service counting, the JNUTA member said, “As of March 2022, 73% of assistant and 80% of associate professors were waiting for promotions for more than 5 to 6 years on average.”  

The association said that because of this delay, a total of 378 PhD seats have been lost in 2021-22 alone as there is a cap on how many PhD students can be trained by assistant professors (can train six PhD students), associate professors (eight students)  and professors (10). 

The association also highlighted the issue of past service counting (PSC) stating that the new UGC guidelines had increased the trouble for teachers. “A new letter from the Ministry of Education to the University, based on the response it obtained from UGC, said that no past service can be counted between 2000-2010 since the UGC regulation 2000 did not mention past service.

However, in letters post-2000 to various universities and in response to several court cases, UGC writes that promotions and past service counting as per 1998 regulations were to be continued,” said Bishnupriya Dutt, President JNUTA. Dutt further claimed, “All faculty members due for promotion are currently being informally persuaded to apply under the 2018 UGC regulations, many with retrospective effect. If implemented, this will result in major losses of both seniority and financial benefits.” 

ALSO READ | ‘Permission mandatory for organising any activity', mandates JNU 

A total of 206 promotions are due under the administration of Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, while 70 promotions are due under earlier administration. They also highlight the caste and gender discrimination in the number of associate and assistant professors in the University. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU UGC Ministry of Education
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp