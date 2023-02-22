No govt nominee in governing bodies of 28 colleges: Sisodia 

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concerns over the delay in the formation of fully-functional governing bodies for 28 Delhi government colleges, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of the Delhi University, requesting their formation as soon as possible.

In the letter, Sisodia expressed worries that interviews for hiring professors were taking place without full-fledged governing bodies, subverting the policy of absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers, which could lead to a crisis in the administration and governance of these colleges.

He further highlighted that the experience of thousands of ad-hoc and temporary teachers is required to maintain the academic rigour and quality of the university, and any further delays could hamper the capacity of the college to make key decisions. “Given the gravity of the issue, the formation of governing bodies needs to start as soon as possible.

I request DU to expedite the formation of fully-functional governing bodies at all 28 Delhi Government-funded colleges.” Sisodia said in the letter. “There are a total of 15 people in a governing body – 2 from the DU, 2 from the college, the college principal, five Delhi government nominees and five from the DU panel,” said Prof Rajesh Jha, former executive council member.

He further explained that the University in January sent the name of 178 members to the Delhi government. The Delhi government’s nominations for the governing bodies of 28 colleges were sent to the University on January 28, but have yet to be presented or discussed in the recent Executive Council meeting held on February 3, 2023. Earlier, Sisodia had written to the DU V-C on February 16 as well, urging him to cancel interviews for permanent posts till the governing bodies are formed.

He also urged the University to not take any financial decision without the approval of a full-fledged governing body that has adequate representation from GNCTD, otherwise, it will create financial implications. The deputy CM also stressed the displacement of ad-hoc teachers and wrote, “The experience of thousands of ad hoc and temporary teachers is required to maintain the academic rigour and quality of the university.” Recently, Swami Shradhanad college conducted the interviews without full-fledged governing bodies. Referring to this, Sisodia stated that this subversion of the policy of absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers.

