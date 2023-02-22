Sisodia gives nod to clean Punjabi Bagh trunk sewer line on priority

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government approved the project to clean the Punjabi Bagh trunk sewer line on Tuesday. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced the cleaning of the trunk sewer line from Punjabi Bagh SPS to Shiv Mandir Manohar Park which will benefit residents of Manohar Park, Madan Park, Channamal Park, Jaidev Park, and East Punjabi Bagh will not have to face the problem of sewer overflow.

Sisodia has also directed the Delhi Jal Board to complete this work on a priority basis and within the stipulated timelines. While speaking about the project Sisodia said, “The desilting of the trunk sewer line from SPS Punjabi Bagh to Shiv Mandir Manohar Park (East Punjabi Bagh) in Karampura ward of Moti Nagar will be done by the Kejriwal government.

Due to the accumulation of silt in this sewer line, the flow of sewage water was getting disrupted. Excessive pumping from the SPS, during the rainy season, leads to back-overflow which leads to waterlogging and traffic jams. In such a situation, after the desilting of the Punjabi Bagh trunk sewer line, the people of the area will get rid of the problem of sewer overflow.”

He said that the government is working on improving the sewerage management system in Delhi. Jal Board has sewage pumping stations in different areas of Delhi, through which sewage is pumped from the sewer line to the STP. These pumping stations are being monitored through IoT electronic devices.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government approved the project to clean the Punjabi Bagh trunk sewer line on Tuesday. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced the cleaning of the trunk sewer line from Punjabi Bagh SPS to Shiv Mandir Manohar Park which will benefit residents of Manohar Park, Madan Park, Channamal Park, Jaidev Park, and East Punjabi Bagh will not have to face the problem of sewer overflow. Sisodia has also directed the Delhi Jal Board to complete this work on a priority basis and within the stipulated timelines. While speaking about the project Sisodia said, “The desilting of the trunk sewer line from SPS Punjabi Bagh to Shiv Mandir Manohar Park (East Punjabi Bagh) in Karampura ward of Moti Nagar will be done by the Kejriwal government. Due to the accumulation of silt in this sewer line, the flow of sewage water was getting disrupted. Excessive pumping from the SPS, during the rainy season, leads to back-overflow which leads to waterlogging and traffic jams. In such a situation, after the desilting of the Punjabi Bagh trunk sewer line, the people of the area will get rid of the problem of sewer overflow.” He said that the government is working on improving the sewerage management system in Delhi. Jal Board has sewage pumping stations in different areas of Delhi, through which sewage is pumped from the sewer line to the STP. These pumping stations are being monitored through IoT electronic devices.