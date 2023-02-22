Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia gives nod to clean Punjabi Bagh trunk sewer line on priority

Sisodia has also directed the Delhi Jal Board to complete this work on a priority basis and within the stipulated timelines.

Published: 22nd February 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government approved the project to clean the Punjabi Bagh trunk sewer line on Tuesday. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced the cleaning of the trunk sewer line from Punjabi Bagh SPS to Shiv Mandir Manohar Park which will benefit residents of Manohar Park, Madan Park, Channamal Park, Jaidev Park, and East Punjabi Bagh will not have to face the problem of sewer overflow. 

Sisodia has also directed the Delhi Jal Board to complete this work on a priority basis and within the stipulated timelines. While speaking about the project Sisodia said, “The desilting of the trunk sewer line from SPS Punjabi Bagh to Shiv Mandir Manohar Park (East Punjabi Bagh) in Karampura ward of Moti Nagar will be done by the Kejriwal government. 

Due to the accumulation of silt in this sewer line, the flow of sewage water was getting disrupted. Excessive pumping from the SPS, during the rainy season, leads to back-overflow which leads to waterlogging and traffic jams. In such a situation, after the desilting of the Punjabi Bagh trunk sewer line, the people of the area will get rid of the problem of sewer overflow.”

He said that the government is working on improving the sewerage management system in Delhi. Jal Board has sewage pumping stations in different areas of Delhi, through which sewage is pumped from the sewer line to the STP. These pumping stations are being monitored through IoT electronic devices. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjabi Bagh Trunk Sewer Line Manish Sisodia
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp