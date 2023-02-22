Woman dies after partner sets her on fire  

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old woman died after battling for life for 10 days at a hospital after she was allegedly set on fire by her partner, police said on Tuesday. The deceased had left her husband six years ago and was staying with her live-in partner, identified by cops as Mohit, according to the police.

On February 11, a police team rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital after receiving information that a woman with burns was admitted, DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said. Since her condition was critical, she was first shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and then to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

“During the investigation, we came to know that she has two children, one 8-year-old son from her previous marriage and another 4-year-old daughter from her present relationship,” the DCP said.

In their police complaint, the woman’s family members have said that she had a fight with Mohit on the night of the incident on February 10 after she found him taking drugs. During the quarrel, Mohit set her on fire, they said.

On the basis of the complaint, the police lodged an FIR against Mohit. “We have detained Mohit,” the DCP said.

