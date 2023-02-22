Home Cities Delhi

Woman dies after partner sets her on fire  

On February 11, a police team rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital after receiving information that a woman with burns was admitted, DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said.

Published: 22nd February 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 28-year-old woman died after battling for life for 10 days at a hospital after she was allegedly set on fire by her partner, police said on Tuesday. The deceased had left her husband six years ago and was staying with her live-in partner, identified by cops as Mohit, according to the police. 

On February 11, a police team rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital after receiving information that a woman with burns was admitted, DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said. Since her condition was critical, she was first shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and then to AIIMS Trauma Centre. 

“During the investigation, we came to know that she has two children, one 8-year-old son from her previous marriage and another 4-year-old daughter from her present relationship,” the DCP said.

In their police complaint, the woman’s family members have said that she had a fight with Mohit on the night of the incident on February 10 after she found him taking drugs. During the quarrel, Mohit set her on fire, they said.

On the basis of the complaint, the police lodged an FIR against Mohit. “We have detained Mohit,” the DCP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Murder Delhi Crime Woman Set on Fire
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp