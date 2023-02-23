75-yr-old retired MCD engineer hacked to death

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 75-year-old man, who retired as an engineer from the MCD, was brutally murdered by two people during a robbery bid at his residence in south Delhi, officials said here Wednesday.

The accused burglars, identified as Ravi (28) and Dharmender (26), had hit a plier on the head of the deceased Satish Kumar Bhardwaj. Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Meenu Choudhary said a PCR Call was received at Neb Sarai police station in which the caller stated that some senior citizen who resides in his neighbourhood is not opening the door.

The police immediately reached the spot and found Satish Kumar Bhardwaj lying in a pool of blood with a head injury and no sign of life. The house was in a completely ransacked state. The police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter.

NEW DELHI: A 75-year-old man, who retired as an engineer from the MCD, was brutally murdered by two people during a robbery bid at his residence in south Delhi, officials said here Wednesday. The accused burglars, identified as Ravi (28) and Dharmender (26), had hit a plier on the head of the deceased Satish Kumar Bhardwaj. Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Meenu Choudhary said a PCR Call was received at Neb Sarai police station in which the caller stated that some senior citizen who resides in his neighbourhood is not opening the door. The police immediately reached the spot and found Satish Kumar Bhardwaj lying in a pool of blood with a head injury and no sign of life. The house was in a completely ransacked state. The police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the matter.