AAP’s Shelly Oberoi as Delhi Mayor 

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi has a Mayor, Shelly Oberoi. On Wednesday, she took about 75 days to rise to the

position despite a clear mandate for her party AAP in Delhi’s civic body. It also took four attempts to see her through. This is the first time when Delhi has had a common civic entity after the merger of three bodies last year.

However, the councilors remained embroiled in yet another row. The election to pick the six members of the standing committee of the MCD was stalled due to an uproar in the House, hours after the new mayor was elected.

In a double win, AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal was elected the Deputy Mayor. Oberoi defeated BJP’s Rekha Gupta by 34 votes. She secured 150 votes whereas her rival got 116 votes. Later, Iqbal defeated BJP’s Kamal Bagri by a margin of 31 votes. Iqbal score stood 147 votes against Bagri’s 116.

Oberoi will follow in the footsteps of freedom fighter Aruna Asaf Ali who was chosen to the top post in 1958 when the MCD came into being. The cacophonous power play in the MCD House witnessed in the previous three failed attempts -- January 6, January 24, and February 6 -- to elect the mayor outperformed the Assembly pandemonium. Clearly, the stakes in the cash-rich body and a no-holds-barred race for influence at the local level were unparalleled, the city’s old-timers recall.

The much-hyped elections took place on December 4 while counting was completed on December 7. The verdict was crystal clear: the AAP defeated the BJP which ruled the corporation for 15 years. Things did not come easy for Oberoi. She approached the Supreme Court for free and fair elections. The apex court ruled for a peaceful process of elections barring 10 aldermen to participate in the polls.

The court gave its ruling in AAP’s favour. The mayoral poll were then expected to be peaceful. A time frame of 90 minutes was allotted for the members to vote. Oberoi becomes the first mayor after the delimitation exercise (redrawing of constituencies) which took place last year. She thanked her party convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “I am all set to serve as the Mayor of Delhi. Here democracy has won while dictatorship has lost. Now we have to work for the betterment of the city,” said a beaming Oberoi.

NEW DELHI: Delhi has a Mayor, Shelly Oberoi. On Wednesday, she took about 75 days to rise to the position despite a clear mandate for her party AAP in Delhi’s civic body. It also took four attempts to see her through. This is the first time when Delhi has had a common civic entity after the merger of three bodies last year. However, the councilors remained embroiled in yet another row. The election to pick the six members of the standing committee of the MCD was stalled due to an uproar in the House, hours after the new mayor was elected. In a double win, AAP’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal was elected the Deputy Mayor. Oberoi defeated BJP’s Rekha Gupta by 34 votes. She secured 150 votes whereas her rival got 116 votes. Later, Iqbal defeated BJP’s Kamal Bagri by a margin of 31 votes. Iqbal score stood 147 votes against Bagri’s 116. Oberoi will follow in the footsteps of freedom fighter Aruna Asaf Ali who was chosen to the top post in 1958 when the MCD came into being. The cacophonous power play in the MCD House witnessed in the previous three failed attempts -- January 6, January 24, and February 6 -- to elect the mayor outperformed the Assembly pandemonium. Clearly, the stakes in the cash-rich body and a no-holds-barred race for influence at the local level were unparalleled, the city’s old-timers recall. The much-hyped elections took place on December 4 while counting was completed on December 7. The verdict was crystal clear: the AAP defeated the BJP which ruled the corporation for 15 years. Things did not come easy for Oberoi. She approached the Supreme Court for free and fair elections. The apex court ruled for a peaceful process of elections barring 10 aldermen to participate in the polls. The court gave its ruling in AAP’s favour. The mayoral poll were then expected to be peaceful. A time frame of 90 minutes was allotted for the members to vote. Oberoi becomes the first mayor after the delimitation exercise (redrawing of constituencies) which took place last year. She thanked her party convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “I am all set to serve as the Mayor of Delhi. Here democracy has won while dictatorship has lost. Now we have to work for the betterment of the city,” said a beaming Oberoi.