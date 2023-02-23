Delhi: 21-yr-old arrested for kidnapping, murdering minor

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from a school and brutally murdering her at some secluded place in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rohit alias Vinod, a resident of Paschim Vihar, Delhi, was arrested and produced before a local court which sent him to police custody remand.

Sharing details of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said a complaint was received from the mother of the victim on February 10 regarding the kidnapping of their 11-year-old daughter. As per the parents of the missing girl, their daughter went to school on February 9 and never returned. Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 365 (kidnapping) of the IPC and began searching the missing child.

During investigation, one suspected mobile number was found and through electronic surveillance raids were conducted in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. The police identified the suspected person as Rohit after which he was apprehended on February 21.

“Rohit confessed that he met the girl on February 9, befriended her and later murdered her at some abandoned place in Ghewra area and fled from the spot,” the DCP said. The police immediately swung into action and took the accused to that spot where he killed the child. The police found the body of the girl in a decomposed state. Accordingly, the police added section 302 (murder) of the IPC to the already registered FIR.

A crime team of the Delhi Police and another team of Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini was called to examine the area after which the body was sent to a mortuary. “On Wednesday, the post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family for last-rites,” the official said.

Amidst reports of the victim girl being kidnapped for human trafficking, a police officer said that they are yet to verify the motive behind the crime. “It is still unclear. We have got the police custody remand of the accused and now we can find the reason behind this crime. So far we have found that the accused and the victim were not related to each other in any way,” the officer said.

