Delhi: Meiti Pangal community seeks ST status  

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The members of Manipur’s Meiti Pangal community on Wednesday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanding the inclusion of their community in the Scheduled Tribe list.

The Meitei-Pangal Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee, Manipur’s convener Islam Makakcha, while staging a sit-in protest of 2 hours, said that it is their decade-old demand for which they have even previously submitted memorandums to several top functionaries of the government, including President and Prime Minister.

“The Meitei-Pangal community of Manipur meets the criteria currently used, such as primitive traits, distinctive culture, geographical isolation, to identify the tribal groups in the country,” Makakcha told The New Indian Express.

