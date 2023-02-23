Home Cities Delhi

Ruckus in MCD House delays Standing Committee election; councillors hurl water bottles

When the proceeding commenced, BJP councillors raised objections over allowing mobile phones inside the polling booth.

Published: 23rd February 2023 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of the ruckus in the MCD House involving AAP

File photo of ruckus in the MCD House involving AAP & BJP leaders.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ruckus in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Wednesday, during which AAP and BJP councillors were seen hurling water bottles at each other, resulted in multiple disruptions which further delayed the election of six Standing Committee members.

Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned for an hour (4.20 p.m. to 5.20 p.m.) after AAP candidates were elected to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. However, when the proceeding commenced, BJP councillors raised objections over allowing mobile phones inside the polling booth.

BJP members assembled in the well of the House and started protesting against Mayor Shelly Oberoi. The protesting councillors demanded that no one should be allowed take to have their mobile phones with them in the polling booth.

The Mayor agreed to their demand and said that mobile phones will not be allowed while casting of votes. However, BJP councillors further demanded that the prior voting, which was allowed with mobile phones, should be cancelled. This triggered a ruckus, which led to the adjournment of the House for another half hour.

AAP councillors argued that the ballot papers are in limited numbers and thus the votes in no case can be cancelled.

Outside the House, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the BJP of obstructing the election process in the MCD. "Despite losing the (mayoral) election, BJP councillors have been causing trouble in the House by disrupting the election process and making arbitrary demands," he said, terming it a "well-planned" move by the saffron party.

"The Supreme Court has ordered all three elections (Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Standing Committee members) to be held in the first session; the session won't conclude before the Standing Committee gets elected. It is certain that AAP will win the Standing Committee elections too. Elections will take place in this sitting only, even if the House has to be run for the whole night," Bhardwaj asserted.

"Just recently, the elections to the MCD were held and the Election Commission has said that a person can carry their mobile phones with them while going to cast their vote. The BJP members think that they are above the Election Commission," he noted.

"However, the Mayor agreed to their demand and said that mobile phones will not be allowed while casting of votes. After that, the BJP councillors said that the 45 votes that have already been cast by the councillors should be cast once again. The secretary had said that there are 245 ballots in total and therefore there is no possibility of a re-vote at any point," the AAP leader added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD ruckus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp