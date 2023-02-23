Sisodia calls MHA move ‘cowardly’

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Ministry of Home Affairs gave sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the ‘Feedback Unit’ alleged snooping case, the AAP leader hit back at BJP saying making false cases against your rivals is a sign of a weak and cowardly person. As the AAP is growing, many more cases will be filed against us, he said. The Delhi BJP, however, welcomed the sanction saying that the CBI should register a case under serious sections and arrest Sisodia as soon as possible.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday conveyed to Delhi’s Lt Governor’s office that it has granted sanction to prosecute Sisodia under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (powers

to police for investigating a public servant). Taking to Twitter, the Deputy CM said, “Making false cases against your rivals is a sign of a weak and cowardly person. As the Aam Aadmi Party grows, many more cases will be filed against us.”

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Engaging opponents in false cases are the work of losers, scared people. As AAP progresses, more such cases will be seen. This case is completely false.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that this case is not a simple corruption case but a serious matter related to national security. Delhi is the capital of the country and the AAP sitting in Delhi is spying on the central government, L-G House, other political parties and media houses. He demanded that the CBI register a case under serious sections and arrest Sisodia at the earliest.

Sachdeva said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is clearly involved in this whole matter. FBU instead of presenting the related agenda in the cabinet, all the reports of this espionage were given to Kejriwal only. He said that the BJP demands that Chief Minister Kejriwal should also be investigated in this case because the CM is also directly or indirectly involved in this matter.

BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said that since 2015 the BJP has been raising this matter. Crores of rupees were transferred in the name of the Secret Service Fund, but till date no one knows what happened to that money. The CBI should also investigate this. He said that at that time over 700 people were spied on, including leaders of political parties, some officials, media houses.

The AAP dispensation had proposed setting up the FBU in 2015 to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and also to do “trap cases”, the CBI report said.

The CBI had said it found during its preliminary inquiry that the Feedback Unit (FBU), set up by the Delhi government ostensibly to check corruption, allegedly collected “political intelligence”. The agency had recommended that an FIR be registered against Sisodia.

NEW DELHI: After the Ministry of Home Affairs gave sanction to prosecute Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the ‘Feedback Unit’ alleged snooping case, the AAP leader hit back at BJP saying making false cases against your rivals is a sign of a weak and cowardly person. As the AAP is growing, many more cases will be filed against us, he said. The Delhi BJP, however, welcomed the sanction saying that the CBI should register a case under serious sections and arrest Sisodia as soon as possible. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday conveyed to Delhi’s Lt Governor’s office that it has granted sanction to prosecute Sisodia under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (powers to police for investigating a public servant). Taking to Twitter, the Deputy CM said, “Making false cases against your rivals is a sign of a weak and cowardly person. As the Aam Aadmi Party grows, many more cases will be filed against us.” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Engaging opponents in false cases are the work of losers, scared people. As AAP progresses, more such cases will be seen. This case is completely false.” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that this case is not a simple corruption case but a serious matter related to national security. Delhi is the capital of the country and the AAP sitting in Delhi is spying on the central government, L-G House, other political parties and media houses. He demanded that the CBI register a case under serious sections and arrest Sisodia at the earliest. Sachdeva said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is clearly involved in this whole matter. FBU instead of presenting the related agenda in the cabinet, all the reports of this espionage were given to Kejriwal only. He said that the BJP demands that Chief Minister Kejriwal should also be investigated in this case because the CM is also directly or indirectly involved in this matter. BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said that since 2015 the BJP has been raising this matter. Crores of rupees were transferred in the name of the Secret Service Fund, but till date no one knows what happened to that money. The CBI should also investigate this. He said that at that time over 700 people were spied on, including leaders of political parties, some officials, media houses. The AAP dispensation had proposed setting up the FBU in 2015 to gather relevant information and actionable feedback regarding the working of the various departments and autonomous bodies, institutions and entities falling under the jurisdiction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and also to do “trap cases”, the CBI report said. The CBI had said it found during its preliminary inquiry that the Feedback Unit (FBU), set up by the Delhi government ostensibly to check corruption, allegedly collected “political intelligence”. The agency had recommended that an FIR be registered against Sisodia.