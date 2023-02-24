1000 cattle seized, 16 illegal dairies sealed: MCD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has seized over 1,000 stray cows and other cattle in this month so far and they, after being ear-tagged, have been sent to ‘gaushalas’, officials said on Thursday. The MCD has also sealed 16 illegal dairies since February 1 and 95 dairy owners have been prosecuted and fined, the civic body said in a statement.

Taking cognisance of the menace of stray cattle on the streets of Delhi, which is a result of illegal dairies, the corporation is drawing up a comprehensive plan to come down heavily on such establishments, it said.

In this direction, the MCD has issued a public notice warning those running illegal dairies in urbanised areas of strict action, the statement said.

The MCD said stray cattle menace leads to traffic jams and poses serious threat to safety of people. “In order to solve these problems Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started a major drive from February 1, 2023, to till date to impound stray cattles. Working in this direction veterinary services department of MCD has impounded 1,023 stray cattles in all its 12 zones which after being ear tagged have been sent to designated gaushalas for their further upkeep,” the MCD said.

Illegal dairies being run in urbanised areas cause water pollution as dung and urine of cows and other cattle flows into drains, statement said. Through its public notice, the MCD has asked dairy owners in urbanised areas to remove dairies from their premises.

“Municipal Corporation of Delhi has planned to take strict action against illegal dairies from March 1, 2023, where it will take impounding and other penal actions without giving any prior notice. Veterinary services department of MCD is fully committed to solve the problem of stray cattles and illegal dairies running in urbanised area. More strict action will follow in coming days,” the statement said.

