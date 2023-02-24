Home Cities Delhi

47-year-old man found dead in Delhi with stab injuries

The injured was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He had sustained one stab injury on his chest.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 47-year-old man was found dead with stab injuries near a bus stand in north Delhi, an official said on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Ram Parvesh Paswan, a native of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, was a labourer.

According to the police, they received a call at 3.53 am on Wednesday regarding a man who was lying unconscious near the Azadpur Subzi Mandi bus stand following which Emergency Response Vehicle was dispatched to the spot.

The injured was shifted to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He had sustained one stab injury on his chest. “A case under section 302 (murder) was registered at Mahendra Park police station and an investigation was taken up,” said a senior police official.

A crime team was called to inspect the spot and collect all necessary evidence.  “The CCTV footage has been examined and efforts are being made to zero down the suspect and to nab the accused at the earliest,” said the official. “The post-mortem of Paswan was conducted and the body was handed over to the family,” said the official.

