British-era green laws focused on exploiting nature: Justice UU Lalit

“The legislation like the Indian Forest Act of 1928 was for more for exploiting the natural resources.

Published: 24th February 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

CJI Uday Umesh Lalit, UU Lalit

CJI Uday Umesh Lalit (Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Thursday said the British-era environmental legislations were focused on exploiting nature while India has travelled from the colonial past to its post-independence time when conservation has become a major judicial sentiment.

“The legislation like the Indian Forest Act of 1928 was for more for exploiting the natural resources. You have the gun carriage factory, you have the vehicle factory, you have everything next to Jabalpur forest because you would have wood easily and essentially available,” the former CJI said.

He was addressing a two-day national seminar on Law and Environment organised by the Vivekananda School of Law & Legal Studies and the Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi. Echoing the sentiment of the judiciary, Justice Lalit said, “Conversation for the first time entered our ethos in the 1980s when Forest Conservation Act was enacted by the parliament. What preceded this was the 1972 declaration and the 42nd amendment during the period of 1975-76, which made conservation part of the directive principles of the state policy. Today the spirit of environmental laws was of inter-generational equity.”

The two-day seminar would undertake a legislative impact assessment of environmental laws and policies to identify deficiencies and analyze the measures taken for their effective enforcement. The event is being attended by scholars from 25+ universities across the country, as well as senior practitioners, historians, sociologists, students and staff from the Institute.

Dr Luther M. Rangreji, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, delivered the keynote address. He traced the evolution of international environmental law since the early 1960s and underlined the regulation of environmental law in today’s context with an emphasis on transboundary harm and pollution.

