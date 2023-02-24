Home Cities Delhi

‘Can’t hold file for over 15 days’: Deputy CM Sisodia to Delhi L-G

Finland programme: Sisodia says L-G ‘can’t put such proposals on hold’ for more than 15 days

Published: 24th February 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday wrote another letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena asking him to approve the proposal to send Delhi government school teachers to Finland for a training programme. Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, cited government rules and said the L-G “cannot put such proposals on hold” for more than 15 days.

“It has been a month that the L-G has put the teachers’ training proposal on hold. According to Rule 49 of the amended Transaction of Business of GNCTD 2021, in case of a difference of opinion between the LG and the Minister regarding any matter, the LG must endeavour to resolve the difference of opinion through discussion within 15 days,” he said in his letter to Saxena.  He claimed that the L-G has raised objections to the proposal and stalled the file twice despite receiving the government’s approval. Sisodia has written at least twice before to the L-G over the issue.

“As per the Constitution and Transaction of Business Rules 1993, education is a transferred subject and GNCTD has exclusive executive control over it. Therefore, the L-G has no powers to take any decision in the matter of education,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader said. If the L-G differs with any decision of any minister, “he may refer the matter to the President”, Sisodia said in his letter.

“but before referring the matter, he is required to try and resolve it through discussions with the Minister concerned ...,” he said. The government said that it has examined the proposal, including a cost-benefit analysis, and found that the training programme is essential to improve the quality of education in the national capital. Therefore, the repeated objections raised by the L-G are unwarranted and are delaying the implementation of a crucial programme that could benefit Delhi’s students. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finland training programme AAP GNCTD
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp