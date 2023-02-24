Home Cities Delhi

‘CM Arvind Kejriwal unable to visit party office due to BJP ruckus’

The party leaders said that it feared BJP’s hooliganism. Reacting to this, BJP said that AAP is playing the victim card.

Published: 24th February 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP councillors protest near Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s vehicle on Thursday | PTI

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP said that the party supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not attend celebrations at the AAP office over the victory of his party on mayor and deputy mayor posts, as the DDU Marg where it is located near ITO was heavily barricaded by police due to a protest by Delhi BJP.

The party leaders said that it feared BJP’s hooliganism. Reacting to this, BJP said that AAP is playing the victim card. “BJP barricaded the AAP headquarters because of which Arvind Kejriwal could not attend the event and even mayor Shelly Oberoi’s vehicle was attacked by the goons,” said senior party leaders.

They said, “After securing victory in the elections for the post of mayor and deputy mayor in the MCD, the party on Thursday organised a celebratory event at the AAP Headquarters. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was supposed to attend the event with other senior leaders, however the BJP-led central government put up barricades on the way and attacked the vehicles of AAP councillors and newly-elected mayor. Looking at the situation, the party decided to not compromise with the Chief Minister’s security.”

The party leaders said that in a curtailed event that was eventually held on Thursday afternoon, AAP senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh spoke on the occasion while mayor Shelly Oberoi, deputy mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, Leader of House Mukesh Goel and Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain looked on.   

The ruling party leaders said that that BJP has stooped to such a level that the fight against the party will be a long one and every worker of AAP is ready to battle against them to ensure that it is democracy and the people of India that always win.  AAP leader Sanjay Singh highlighted how every AAP leader is being targeted through the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department by the Central Government. 

Meanwhile, videos of commotion in the House with AAP councilors getting physically engaged in the ruckus went viral on social media.

AAP playing the victim card, alleges BJP
