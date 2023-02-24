Delhi government inks MoU with univ of Birmingham

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Delhi Teachers University on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK’s University of Birmingham - for curriculum development, research and exchange programmes on Thursday. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the MoU signed is a testament to the Kejriwal government’s firm commitment to providing India with world-class educators of the future.

“It is our firm belief that to become the best, we must constantly strive to learn from the best. I am certain that by collaborating with the University of Birmingham - recognised as one of the finest universities across the world, we will be able to take education in India to the greatest heights of excellence, and make teaching a prestigious, sought-after profession that youngsters across the country aspire for.

This MoU marks the beginning of a long, collaborative association across many programmes for teacher training between Delhi and Birmingham, and will serve as an opportunity for both the universities to learn,” he said. The MoU will outline activities that shall be undertaken by the University of Birmingham to support the development of Delhi Teachers University.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s Delhi Teachers University on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK’s University of Birmingham - for curriculum development, research and exchange programmes on Thursday. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the MoU signed is a testament to the Kejriwal government’s firm commitment to providing India with world-class educators of the future. “It is our firm belief that to become the best, we must constantly strive to learn from the best. I am certain that by collaborating with the University of Birmingham - recognised as one of the finest universities across the world, we will be able to take education in India to the greatest heights of excellence, and make teaching a prestigious, sought-after profession that youngsters across the country aspire for. This MoU marks the beginning of a long, collaborative association across many programmes for teacher training between Delhi and Birmingham, and will serve as an opportunity for both the universities to learn,” he said. The MoU will outline activities that shall be undertaken by the University of Birmingham to support the development of Delhi Teachers University.