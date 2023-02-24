Home Cities Delhi

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove tablet, aluminium blister foil stuck in man's food pipe

The tablet-intact foil was stuck in the narrowest portion of upper esophagus which did not allow any room for endoscopic manoeuvring and removal, a doctor said,

Published: 24th February 2023 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

surgery

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here successfully removed a tablet and its aluminium blister foil stuck in the food pipe of a man using an innovative endoscopic technique, a statement said on Friday.

The use of upper gastrointestinal endoscopy for removal of foreign objects in the stomach is a common practice, especially in children.

Infants and toddlers often swallow coins, toy batteries, small magnets, and drawing pins which are removed endoscopically, it said. Cases of inadvertently swallowed dentures are reported among the elderly. This requires emergency endoscopic intervention.

According to Anil Arora, Chairman, Institute of Liver, Gastroenterology and Pancreatico-biliary Sciences, SGRH, a 61-year-old man came to the emergency room with severe chest discomfort after accidentally swallowing a tablet with aluminium blister foil cover.

It got stuck in the upper esophagus and he was unable to swallow anything. An endoscopy was immediately done which revealed a complicated situation, the statement said.

Dr Shrihari Anikhindi, Consultant Gastroenterologist and Therapeutic Endoscopist, said, "The tablet-intact foil was stuck in the narrowest portion of upper esophagus which did not allow any room for endoscopic manoeuvring and removal."

The aluminium foil was very rigid and had sharp edges. Hence, any forceful removal could have easily injured the esophagus leading to devastating complications like perforation, bleeding, mediastinal infection and sepsis which would have required an emergency surgery with its attendant complications, he said.

"Since direct removal from the site of impaction (esophagus) was dangerous, we gently and slowly pushed the tablet with intact foil into the stomach. This give us ample room for manoeuvring special accessories," said Dr Shrihari Anikhindi.

"Once it was inside the stomach, we punctured the aluminium foil using a special endoscopic needle and pushed saline under pressure which dissolved the tablet and all the contents came out of the foil in the stomach cavity," the doctor said.

As the foil contents were now emptied, it allowed the doctors to fold it. This reduced the diameter and inverted the dangerous sharp edges.

Using a special accessory called endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) cap attached to the endoscope, they were able to safely remove the folded aluminium foil out through the mouth, it said. "Surprisingly, this is the second time we encountered such a case and have successfully used this approach on both occasions. Such cases have not been reported in literature," Arora said.

"Since there is no standardised approach to such rare impacted foreign bodies, we had to think out of the box," Arora added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Endoscopy upper gastrointestinal endoscopy
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp