Fresh polls to elect MCD standing committee members begin

The sitting, punctuated by over a dozen adjournments, vociferous protests by BJP members, high-voltage drama and high-decibel sloganeering, spilled over to the next day until the mayor adjourned it.

MCD House. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fresh poll is being conducted on Friday to elect six members of the MCD's standing committee on the order Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House reconvened around 11 am to make another bid to elect members of the municipal corporation's standing committee, a day after it was adjourned following pandemonium triggered by clashes between AAP and BJP councillors.

The proceedings to hold polls for electing members of the committee -- the MCD's highest decision-making body -- begun around 6.15 pm on Wednesday, hours after the AAP's Shelly Oberoi was elected as Delhi's new mayor.

After the House resumed business, Oberoi appealed to all members to maintain decorum.

"The Supreme Court had ordered to carry out elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and six members of the standing committee. But a ruckus was created and the standing committee members' elections could not be held. We are all respected members and we should uphold the dignity," she said.

Oberoi announced in the House that a fresh election would be held to pick members of the standing committee.

Mobile phones will not be allowed in the booth area during the election process, she said.

