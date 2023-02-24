Mayor forced to adjourn session 13 times, says AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the Mayor was forced to adjourn the session 13 times because of the behaviour of the BJP councillors, but still she did not give into their arbitrary demands.

Singh said that despite the people’s stamp of trust in the AAP because of their state government’s work in providing hospitals, schools, electricity, water and other services, BJP has not let the people’s mandate prevail for two-and-a-half months through sheer hooliganism. But AAP again asserted its victory by winning the mayoral and deputy mayoral posts, he added.

Singh hit out at BJP for having no faith in the Constitution and highlighted how they went against the Supreme Court’s orders and obstructed the voting process to form the Standing Committee. He said that the BJP made a mockery of the democratic process on Wednesday as they created a ruckus in the well of the House, tried to climb onto the stage, tear the ballot papers and throw ink and water in the ballot box.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP on Thursday alleged that due to the use of mobiles during the MCD Standing Committee elections secrecy of the vote has been violated. The party said that this election should be conducted afresh.

The party leaders said that the only question of the BJP is that if mobile phones and pens were not used in the election, then why in the election of the Standing Committee? This all has been executed according to a pre-planned conspiracy, they said.

