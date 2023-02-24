Home Cities Delhi

Mayor forced to adjourn session 13 times, says AAP

He said that the BJP made a mockery of the democratic process on Wednesday as they created a ruckus in the well of the House,

Published: 24th February 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Singh, AAP

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the Mayor was forced to adjourn the session 13 times because of the behaviour of the BJP councillors, but still she did not give into their arbitrary demands.

Singh said that despite the people’s stamp of trust in the AAP because of their state government’s work in providing hospitals, schools, electricity, water and other services, BJP has not let the people’s mandate prevail for two-and-a-half months through sheer hooliganism. But AAP again asserted its victory by winning the mayoral and deputy mayoral posts, he added.

Singh hit out at BJP for having no faith in the Constitution and highlighted how they went against the Supreme Court’s orders and obstructed the voting process to form the Standing Committee. He said that the BJP made a mockery of the democratic process on Wednesday as they created a ruckus in the well of the House, tried to climb onto the stage, tear the ballot papers and throw ink and water in the ballot box.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP on Thursday alleged that due to the use of mobiles during the MCD Standing Committee elections secrecy of the vote has been violated. The party said that this election should be conducted afresh.

The party leaders said that the only question of the BJP is that if mobile phones and pens were not used in the election, then why in the election of the Standing Committee? This all has been executed according to a pre-planned conspiracy, they said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Singh aap BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp