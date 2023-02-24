Home Cities Delhi

Money laundering case: Gucci slippers found in Sukesh’s cell

Mandoli jail inmate and alleged fraudster Sukesh Chandrashekhar was apparently seen crying in a CCTV video when the prison authorities raided his jail cell.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar (Photo | IANS)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Mandoli jail inmate and alleged fraudster Sukesh Chandrashekhar was apparently seen crying in a CCTV video when the prison authorities raided his jail cell. The Delhi Prisons Department raided Sukesh’s cell and recovered a pair of Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh and two jeans worth Rs 80,000, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Tihar Jail officials, the CCTV grab is reportedly from December last year when the authorities conducted a surprise check in his cell. The video of the raid went viral on social media on Thursday in which the alleged conman could be seen just standing as a dozen officials barged into his cell.

Sukesh, presently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli Jail, was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the case, has also questioned several Bollywood actors and models, including actor Jacqueline Fernandez for their alleged links to Sukesh. The newly appointed Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal recently informed that 348 mobile phones, their chargers and other incriminating material such as sharp-edged knives were recovered during multiple surprise raids in the last three months.

Baniwal said the jail authorities have now developed a special intelligence network and Jail Superintendents are themselves conducting surprise raids to stop any illegal activity inside the prison.
“Through these raids, a very strong message has been sent to the criminal world,” the DG averred. 

Chandrashekhar, 33, was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act from a local jail last week. A Delhi court later sent him to nine-day ED custody. This is the third money laundering case in which the ED has arrested Chandrashekhar.

