Snooping scandal: BJP demands Sisodia’s sack

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP staged a massive demonstration near AAP headquarters on Thursday, demanding the sacking of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from his post over the alleged “snooping scandal” involving the Feedback Unit (FBU) of the Kejriwal government.

The Centre has cleared the way for registration of a case against Sisodia by giving sanction for prosecution to the CBI over the alleged illegal collection of “political intelligence” through a government department. Working president of Delhi BJP Virendra Sachdeva, party MPs Manoj Tiwari and Parvesh Verma alleged that the creation of the FBU ‘endangered” national security.

Sachdeva said the FBU directly to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and it was also directed to gather information about political opponents of the AAP, media organisations, business houses, among others.

The protesters raised slogans against Sisodia and demanded his removal from the post of deputy chief minister. Sisodia while reacting to the development hit out at the Centre, describing prosecution sanction against him as a “cowardly” act.

