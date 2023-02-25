Home Cities Delhi

1,200 get jobs, govt to speed up process

As many as 1,200 employees who were hired by the Delhi government received appointment letters from Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 1,200 employees who were hired by the Delhi government received appointment letters from Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday. While giving away the appointment letters, L-G announced that the number of recruitments exceeded the average of 5,880 annual recruitments done during 2017-21. Also in the past eight months, as many as 12,000 candidates have been given permanent government employment in the Delhi government, said L-G.

While sharing certain figures associated with the recruitments, L-G further said that of more than 12,000 selected candidates, a total of 9,369 have been appointed for the Education department alone, while others include Transport, FSL & Social welfare etc.

On the occasion, L-G tweeted, “We are committed to speeding up appointments on all vacant posts.” “Happy that we have been able to provide permanent government employment to more than 12,000 candidates during the last eight months,” L-G further announced this on the social media platform.

 In the first week of February this year, the LG office issued a statement stating that more than 6,000 teachers have been appointed in Delhi government schools in the last four months due to the “proactive approach” of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena.

Furthermore, the Lieutenant Governor’s office in a statement had also said that another 2,200 appointments will be done by March. “Since September 16, 2022, when the LG first reviewed the status of vacancies in the education department, a “whopping 6,112 vacant posts of teachers have been filled by the DSSB through regular recruitment,” the L-G office said in its statement.

The L-G office had also alleged that the present “grim state of affairs in Delhi government schools, with vacancies skyrocketing, resulted because of the fact that requisition for regular recruitment of teachers was not made during the last seven years of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.”

