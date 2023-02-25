Conman Sukesh’s  ED custody extended  

Home Cities Delhi

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was taken into custody under criminal sections of the PMLA from a local jail earlier on February 16. The Patiala House Court in the city later sent him to nine-day ED custody.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar (Photo | IANS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi Court on Friday extended three more days’ custody of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the fresh money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) linked to duping of ex-Religare promotor Malvinder Singh’s wife Japna Singh.

He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the PMLA from a local jail earlier on February 16. The Patiala House Court in the city later sent him to nine-day ED custody. As his nine-day custody ends Friday, Sukesh was produced before additional sessions judge Shailendra Malik on Friday who has further allowed three more days to the probe agency.

Before the court, ED argued that the accused made some revelations during the questioning. The central probe agency submitted that he was impersonating the union law secretary to extort money from Japna Singh.

As per the case, Japna had told Delhi police earlier that she paid Rs 3.5 crore in a Hong Kong-based account and another `50 lakh to the PM CARES Fund for the “safety” of her jailed husband after she received a “fake” call.

