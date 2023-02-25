Crafting connections

Amruta Gangajaliwale By

Express News Service

The Triveni amphitheatre was buzzing with people who were busy shopping for handicrafts from Rajasthan on the first day of Tilonia Crafts Bazaar. Organised by Hatheli Sansthan, a non-profit craft enterprise supported by the Tilonia-based social work and research centre, Barefoot College, in collaboration with the venue, Triveni Kala Sangam, this Bazaar commenced on Friday and will wrap up on February 27. Featuring works by 400 artisans of Tilonia, a village near Ajmer in Rajasthan, the annual Bazaar was first exhibited in Delhi in 1975.

A major aim of this event is to connect urban India with rural crafts and communities. Market researcher and designer Nosheen Khan, who is associated with the Bazaar, shared that there has been an effort to contemporise village-based crafts. For instance, this year, the block print that’s synonymous with Rajasthan—which mostly features on bed sheets, saris—has elevated Western outfits.

From the distinct blue pottery of Jaipur to rustic wooden chairs, and more, the Bazaar has everything you need to revamp your home all while giving it a touch of Rajasthan.

The say-it-all chacha

IT is difficult to miss the stall, which is lined up with beautiful, expressive hand puppets. Right at the centre of the first row sits a puppet clad in a white kurta, donning a blue jacket and cap. Ram Niwas (inset), a puppeteer and one of the five people from Tilonia village, introduced his unique creation as ‘Jokhim Chacha’, and said, “He [Jokhim Chacha] is the brand ambassador of Tilonia village.” The puppet is used to raise awareness about the customs of their society, government schemes, and does not shy away from being critical. Jokhim Chacha is ready with a team of other glove puppets by Niwas including Dhanni Bua, who backs up the puppet no matter what.

Not your average toys

Kunal Roy (30) Kunal Roy (30), who just bought a wooden balancing scale to teach his son the concept of addition, is happy with his purchase. Meanwhile, the little boy is busy inspecting a box of colourful wooden varnamala (letters of the Hindi alphabet). The man behind this stall is Chain Sukh (inset), a resident of the Ramner Dhani village near Tilonia. Earlier in the furniture business, Chain Sukh moved to selling toys, “When I joined Barefoot College as a teacher, I realised that children get bored while studying from books. As a solution, I thought I’d mix education with toys.” The articles in his stall use non-toxic paint, claims Chain Sukh. His stall, which was never seen empty, piqued the interest of both kids and adults alike.

Empowering threads

ANOTHER showstopper other than the bell totas are fundi—traditional Rajasthani jewellery (mostly earrings) crafted using multi-hued cords that are threaded with beads. Kailash Kanwar (inset), a master trainer at Hatheli Sansthan, supervises the making of these pieces. Hailing from a small village about 50 kilometres from Tilonia, Kanwar shared that these fundis also empower women workers, majorly the elderly in and around the village. Thanks to the revenue generated through selling fundis, these women are not dependent on their sons or grandsons. A visitor named Nina (46), who we met at the Bazaar, expressed how she’d never seen anything similar to these tiny beaded accessories before. “Although, I loved all the products that are here”, she added.

From the border to your home

The women of Barmer, a district near the India-Pakistan border, have brought to Delhi the craft of Barmer appliqué—multi-coloured embroidered patches that are stitched with sequins. These pieces can adorn sofa covers, garments, and almost anything textile-based. Ganeshi (inset), who was at the stall, shared, “Women from Barmer, who have been widowed or financially vulnerable, are involved in making these fabrics. These beautiful designs are a result of their hard work and skill.’

